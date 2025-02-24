Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1201.
The following positions have been acclaimed:
Local Chairperson:
Liam Smith
First Vice Chairperson:
Andrea Clark
The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 1201 Executive positions below starting on February 28, 2025 at noon and closing on March 30, 2025 at noon. Candidate statements are linked for those candidates who provided them. (Names are listed in randomized order):
Second Vice Chairperson
Natalie Baker
Kathleen Dow
Leslie Sutherland
Member at Large – Equity Worker:
Em Cartwright
Kathleen Dow
Rochelle Pennells
Third Vice Chairperson:
Edward Pullman
Kathleen Dow
Leslie Sutherland
Member at Large (5):
Edward Pullman
Susannah Machelak
Donna Longley
Nav Kambo
Matthew Moore
Chris Miller
Raine Kisby
Steven Barre
Kathleen Dow
Dylan Martin
Leslie Sutherland
Rochelle Pennells
Recording Secretary:
Natalie Baker
Kathleen Dow
Member at Large – Indigenous Worker:
Kerstin Gervais
Juanita Park-Tresierra
The following position(s) may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election.
Member at Large – Young Worker:
Kerstin Gervais
Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote:
On Friday, February 28, 2025 at noon (12:00 PM), you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.
If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.
If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at noon (12:00 PM), please email the area office at [email protected].
E-Voting ends on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at noon (12:00 PM)
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1201 members of the newly elected Local 1201 Executive.
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.
In solidarity,
Amēna Cleveland (she/her/hers)
Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs