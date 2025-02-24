Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1201.



The following positions have been acclaimed:

Local Chairperson :

Liam Smith

First Vice Chairperson :

Andrea Clark



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 1201 Executive positions below starting on February 28, 2025 at noon and closing on March 30, 2025 at noon. Candidate statements are linked for those candidates who provided them. (Names are listed in randomized order):

Second Vice Chairperson

Natalie Baker

Kathleen Dow

Leslie Sutherland



Member at Large – Equity Worker :

Em Cartwright

Kathleen Dow

Rochelle Pennells



Third Vice Chairperson :

Edward Pullman

Kathleen Dow

Leslie Sutherland

Member at Large (5) :

Edward Pullman

Susannah Machelak

Donna Longley

Nav Kambo

Matthew Moore

Chris Miller

Raine Kisby

Steven Barre

Kathleen Dow

Dylan Martin

Leslie Sutherland

Rochelle Pennells

Recording Secretary :

Natalie Baker

Kathleen Dow



Member at Large – Indigenous Worker :

Kerstin Gervais

Juanita Park-Tresierra



The following position(s) may be acclaimed depending on the outcome of the election.

Member at Large – Young Worker :

Kerstin Gervais



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



On Friday, February 28, 2025 at noon (12:00 PM), you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at noon (12:00 PM), please email the area office at [email protected].



E-Voting ends on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at noon (12:00 PM)



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1201 members of the newly elected Local 1201 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at (250) 388-9948.



In solidarity,



Amēna Cleveland (she/her/hers)

Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP