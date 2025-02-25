Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1203.

The following position has been acclaimed: Recording Secretary :

Sarah LeSage

The BCGEU will be holding elections for the remaining Local 1203 Executive positions below starting on March 4, 2025 and closing on April 3, 2025. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them. Please note, names are listed in a randomized order:

On March 4, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by March 5, 2025 please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on April 3, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 1203 members of the newly elected Local 1203 Executive.

Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.

In solidarity,

Romeena Sidhu (she/her)

Staff Representative

Candidate statement(s):

Lena Ngai - Biography

Riley Phillips - Biography

Maxwell Kristen - Biography

Cheryse Bonamis - Biography

Simran Kaur - Biography

Jerlyn Aguason - Biography

Yasmine Parker - Biography

Jennifer Elkabbany - Biography

Download PDF of bulletin here





