Published on February 18, 2025

Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1701.  


The following positions have been acclaimed:
 
Chairperson: Ryan Weldon Member at Large: Berek Christian
 
The remaining Local Executive Positions are still vacant:
 

  • First Vice Chairperson
  • Second Vice Chairperson
  • Recording Secretary
  • Member at Large - Indigenous Worker
  • Member at Large - Equity Worker
  • Member at Large - Young Worker

 
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.
 
In Solidarity,
 
Michelle Webster
Staff Representative


Download 1701 Nomination Results.pdf

