Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1701.
The following positions have been acclaimed:
Chairperson: Ryan Weldon Member at Large: Berek Christian
The remaining Local Executive Positions are still vacant:
- First Vice Chairperson
- Second Vice Chairperson
- Recording Secretary
- Member at Large - Indigenous Worker
- Member at Large - Equity Worker
- Member at Large - Young Worker
Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.
In Solidarity,
Michelle Webster
Staff Representative
Download 1701 Nomination Results.pdf
