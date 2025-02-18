Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an executive position on Local 1701.



The following positions have been acclaimed:



Chairperson : Ryan Weldon Member at Large : Berek Christian



The remaining Local Executive Positions are still vacant:



First Vice Chairperson

Second Vice Chairperson

Recording Secretary

Member at Large - Indigenous Worker

Member at Large - Equity Worker

Member at Large - Young Worker



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 250-388-9948.



In Solidarity,



Michelle Webster

Staff Representative



Download 1701 Nomination Results.pdf



UWU/MoveUP