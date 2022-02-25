Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for an Executive position on Local 2003.



Please help me in congratulating the follow people in acclaimed positions:



Chairperson: Sebastian Kallos



2nd Vice Chairperson: Nahid Islam



Member-at-Large: Jesse Miller Harp

Dhaliwal Bobbie

Joe Delorme



Member-at Large- Young Worker: Jackson Chinery



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the 1st Vice Chairperson position of the Local 2003 Executive.



Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.

(Names are listed in randomized order):



1st Vice Chairperson :



Colette Fauchon

Adam Kral



Please click on the following link to view the candidate statements:



https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_2003_election_2022



How do I vote?



Voting will be conducted via Electronic Vote. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 you will receive an email from [email protected] which will contain your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions of how to cast your vote. The E-Vote is a two-step process. Please follow the instructions carefully.



If you do not see an email from [email protected] in your Inbox by March 8, 2022, please check your Junk/Spam folder. If you have provided your work email address as your primary email contact – you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you did not receive the credentials email, you must email [email protected] to provide your current email address, and request a ballot prior to the end of the voting period.



E-Voting ends on March 22, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 2003 executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity,



Lisa Langevin

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here





