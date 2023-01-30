The BCGEU is holding elections for one (1) Member-at-Large position on the Local 401 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:

Julia Sunderland-Baker (bio attached)

Surinder Gill

Nicole Shaver

Melody Khadir

All local 401 members should receive an electronic ballot starting Monday, April 24, 2023, to the email address we have on file for you via our SimplyVoting software.

The voting period starts Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. and closes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Please ensure you check your inbox, junk email box and auto sort folders for your ballot email (the email will be from: [email protected]).

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new Member-at-Large on the Local 401 executive.

In solidarity,

Chad McQuarrie, Staff Representative

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



