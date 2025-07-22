The BCGEU is holding elections for one (1) Member-at-Large position on the Local 401 executive. Candidate statements are linked for those candidates who provided them:

Surinder Gill

Sonny Aquino (bio)

All Local 401 members should receive an electronic ballot starting Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to the email address we have on file for you via our SimplyVoting software. This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.

If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email, as well as your blocked sender list. If you did not receive the email with your credential to vote by August 1, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected].

The voting closes on Wednesday day, August 13, 2025 at 4 pm.

Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new Member-at-Large on the Local 401 Executive.

In solidarity,

Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401 Chairperson

Download PDF of bulletin here





