Elections for Local 404 Executive - BCGEU

The BCGEU is holding elections for the following position on the local 404 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.

The election will be conducted electronically.

The candidates nominated for the position of Local Chair, as they appear on the electronic ballot, in random order are:

We will conduct the voting using E-Voting. A link for you to vote will be sent via email to all Local 404 members on January 21, 2021.

Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you don't receive it.

If you have not received a link by 5:00 pm on January 21, 2021 please email us at evotingarea04@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

The electronic voting system will open at 4:00 p.m. on January 21, 2021 and will close at 4:45 p.m. on February 5, 2021.

In solidarity

Cheryl Prowse

Staff Representative

