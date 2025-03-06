The building blocks of the democratic structure of the entire BCGEU is your union local. It’s where members meet face to face most regularly, where convention delegates are elected, and the body that elects representatives to higher bodies like the component and your Provincial Executive.



Until 2025, Local 410/411 was a combined local, which meant that there was one local executive to represent the members in Component 4 that lived in the Prince George region and the Peace River region.



At the February 12-13th meeting of the BCGEU Provincial Executive, our union’s leadership voted to separate Local 410 and Local 411. There are now enough members that live and work in each local to merit a separate governance structure.



The timing of this decision came while the nomination period for local executive elections was already underway. To ensure the integrity of the democratic process and to allow all members to participate and run for positions based on the current structure of the local executives in both Local 410 and Local 411, the nomination period needs to be started again.



We are announcing today that a new nomination period will be open starting March 6th and closing on April 5th.



If you have already been nominated for a position on the local executive, please take the steps to resubmit another nomination.



For Local 411, the nomination period will open on March 6th and close on April 5th. We thank all of the candidates that have been nominated and all of the members that have participated in the nomination period that closed on Feb 21st.



We encourage you to seek a nomination again, and encourage others to seek nominations for the following positions:

Chairperson

First Vice Chairperson

Second Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

Member At Large

Member at Large - Indigenous Worker

Member at Large - Equity Worker

Member at Large - Young Worker

There are now two ways for you to nominate someone for the local executive election.

The online nomination tool is live on the BCGEU local elections website. The nomination tool is easy to use:



Step 1: enter your member ID

Step 2: enter the member ID of the person you want to nominate

Step 3: enter the position that you want to nominate them for



OR



You can use a paper form found on the local elections website or by clicking here. Members wishing to nominate via paper must fill out the form and deliver it to their BCGEU area office by the close of nominations.



Once you are nominated, you will receive a confirmation of your nomination from the union and will be advised on the opening of the campaign period. All candidates will have an equal opportunity to make their case for the role, ahead of a local-wide election for the position. The candidate with the most votes in the election will become a member of the local executive for a three-year term.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or phone at (250) 563-1116 / 1-800-667-8772



In Solidarity,

Paul Finch

BCGEU President



