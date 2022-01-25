The BCGEU is holding elections for the following positions of the local 802 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:



Chairperson:

Charmaine Fines

Michelle Whyte



1st Vice-Chairperson:

Charmaine Fines

Michelle Whyte

Joe Sippel





Please click on the following link to see the candidate statements on the BCGEU website: https://www.bcgeu.ca/local_802_election_2022

Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote. The E-Vote is a two-step process. First, you will receive an email from [email protected] On February 2, 2022 which will contain your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions of how to cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you do not see an email from [email protected] in your Inbox by February 3, 2022, please check your Junk/Spam folder. Note that this email is not sent from the BCGEU, it is possible you may have missed it. Also, as many of you have listed your Work email address as your primary email contact – you will need to check your work email and Spam folder.



If you did not receive the credentials email, you must email [email protected] to provide your current email address, and request a ballot prior to the end of the voting period.



E-voting closes at 5:00 p.m. February 5, 2022.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 802 executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office at 1-800-667-1997 or [email protected].



In solidarity



Sean Antrim

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here