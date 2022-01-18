Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Elections for Local 804 1st Vice Chairperson Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Elections for Local 804 1st Vice Chairperson Executive - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on January 24, 2022

The BCGEU is holding elections for the following position 1st Vice Chairperson of the local 804 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:
 
1st Vice Chairperson Candidates:
                        Shelley Einarson (bio attached)
                        Jenn Lovett (bio attached)

  • Balloting will be done electronically and will open on January 31, 2022 at 9am and close on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00pm.
  • If you do not receive and email with your ballot by end of day on January 31, 2022, please reach out [email protected] to confirm your home email. (Please also check your junk folder as emails sometimes end up in that folder)

 
Voting Closes at 5:00 p.m. February 19, 2022.
 
Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 804 executive.
 
Any questions should be referred to the area office.

Download PDF of notice here


UWU/MoveUP