The BCGEU is holding elections for the following position 1st Vice Chairperson of the local 804 executive. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them:



1st Vice Chairperson Candidates:

Shelley Einarson (bio attached)

Jenn Lovett (bio attached)

Balloting will be done electronically and will open on January 31, 2022 at 9am and close on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 5:00pm.

If you do not receive and email with your ballot by end of day on January 31, 2022, please reach out [email protected] to confirm your home email. (Please also check your junk folder as emails sometimes end up in that folder)



Voting Closes at 5:00 p.m. February 19, 2022 .



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent advising members of the new local 804 executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office.



Download PDF of notice here