Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for Member-at-Large -Equity position on Local 804.



The BCGEU will be holding elections for the Local 804 Executive position starting on May 2 , 2025 at 2:00pm and closing on May 9, 2025 at 5:00PM. Candidate statements are attached for those candidates who provided them.



(Names are listed in randomized order):



Member at Large - Equity:

Jaspreet Sandhu

Dilpreet Thiara

Shendi Robbins

Shirley Ram



Candidate Statement:

Jaspreet Sandhu



Voting shall be conducted via E-Vote :



On May 2, 2025, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". This email contains your voting credentials (your member ID), as well as instructions on how to retrieve your PIN and cast your vote. Please follow the instructions carefully.

If you have listed your work email address as your primary email contact, you will need to check your work email and spam folder.



If you cannot find the email, please check your auto-sort, junk or spam folders for the email. If you did not receive a ballot by Wednesday, May 7th, 2025, please email the area office at [email protected].

E-Voting ends on May 9, 2025, at 5:00 PM.



Once the election is complete, a bulletin will be sent out advising all Local 804 members of the newly elected Local 804 Executive.



Any questions should be referred to the area office by email at [email protected] or by phone at 604 – 882 – 0111.



In solidarity,



Aiden Feizi (she/her)

Staff Representative



