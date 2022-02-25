The nomination period for the Local 1705 Executive closed on February 4, 2022.

The following positions have been acclaimed:



Local Chairperson:

Mike Schmidt



1st Vice Chairperson:

Ed Lalonde



The following positions remain vacant:



2nd Vice Chairperson

Treasurer

Recording Secretary

2 Members-at-Large



Nominations will remain open for these vacant positions. During the three year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified and a bulletin will be sent to members advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow additional candidates to be nominated.



Nomination forms are attached which may be used for vacant positions. Any questions can be directed to the area office, including any questions regarding roles and responsibilities of vacant positions.



Congratulations to the new executive members.



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here







UWU/MoveUP