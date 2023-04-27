Nominations are now open for two (2) shop steward positions at Elements Casino to join the existing shop stewards, Deanne Terpenning and Patricia Lawrence.
The deadline for submission of nominations is:
Tuesday, June 13, 2023, by 5:00 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by mail, fax, or email (details on attached nomination form).
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the union.
In solidarity,
Deanne Terpenning, Local 1701 Chair
Stacey Campbell, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download PDF of nomination form here
