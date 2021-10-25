As you know, a tentative agreement was reached for you to become included in the Elements Casino Collective Agreement, your first collective agreement.



The majority of Elements employees ratified their first agreement 19 months ago, and now it's your turn to join them as unionized employees with all the rights a collective agreement provides.



The bargaining committee supports the agreement and looks forward to explaining the settlement at our ratification and information sessions. The session is for Security members "only".



Please drop in at any time during the Information and Voting Session:





Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (drop-in format)

Place: Silver Room– Elements Casino Victoria





A comprehensive ratification document will be provided outlining your rights under your new Collective Agreement. There will be an opportunity to answer any questions you may have. Once ready, you will be able to vote; you may vote any time before 8:00 pm. Bargaining committee representative, Deanne Terpenning, and Gary Bennett (Negotiator) will be in attendance to answer any questions you may have.



To help ensure that you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.



In solidarity,



Your Bargaining Committee:

Deanne Terpenning

Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP