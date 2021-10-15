Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 15, 2021

We are pleased to announce that Elements Casino Victoria (Security) and your BCGEU Bargaining committee have reached a tentative agreement. We will be recommending acceptance of the settlement.

We will send a subsequent bulletin later identifying the dates for information sessions and voting.

In solidarity,
 
Deanne Terpenning
Gary Bennett, Senior Staff Representative - Negotiations

