Congratulations! Elements Casino Victoria workers have voted 89 per cent in favour of accepting a tentative agreement with Great Canadian Casino.

All of the terms and conditions of the agreement are now in full force and effect. The result of the vote has been communicated to the employer. Once a draft collective agreement is produced and proofed by the employer and BCGEU, we will distribute it to all members.

We want to thank BCGEU members at Elements Casino for your support during the bargaining process. The achievements during this round of bargaining for a first collective agreement are significant and will improve the economic and working conditions for all of us at Elements. We could not have achieved this without your support.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Shaylin Welwood

Leonard Ng

Deanne Terpenning

Anthony Panganiban

Gary Bennett, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here



