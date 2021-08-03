Your bargaining committee will be meeting with the Employer to exchange bargaining proposals on October 20, 2021.

We have also confirmed bargaining dates with your Employer. The first set of two bargaining dates are on November 2nd and 3rd, 2021 and the second set of two bargaining dates are on November 16th and 17th, 2021 .

In the meantime, the member engagement process is underway; so, if you are yet to speak to a bargaining committee member personally, please approach one of us before the end of August.

In Solidarity,

Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Member)

Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member)

Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member)

Amrita Mahal (Bargaining Committee Member)

Richard Tones (Staff Representative, Negotiations)



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP