Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU's Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan.

Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
CASTLEGAR OFFICE CLOSURE (Jul 20):
The Castlegar office is currently closed, as a result of a safety precaution, until further notice. Staff continue to work from home. For assistance, please contact the area office.
Elim Christian Care Society- Bargaining Dates - BCGEU
Published on August 03, 2021
Your bargaining committee will be meeting with the Employer to exchange bargaining proposals on October 20, 2021.
We have also confirmed bargaining dates with your Employer. The first set of two bargaining dates are on November 2nd and 3rd, 2021 and the second set of two bargaining dates are on November 16th and 17th, 2021.
In the meantime, the member engagement process is underway; so, if you are yet to speak to a bargaining committee member personally, please approach one of us before the end of August.
In Solidarity,
Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Member) Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member) Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member) Amrita Mahal (Bargaining Committee Member) Richard Tones (Staff Representative, Negotiations)