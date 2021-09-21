Your bargaining committee met on September 9th and 10th, 2021 to prepare for bargaining with the Employer.

We will be meeting again on October 18th to finalize our bargaining proposal and will then exchange proposals with the Employer on October 19th.

The Employer has cancelled the bargaining dates on November 2nd, 3rd, and 16th. We have November 17th still confirmed and are working with the Employer to schedule subsequent bargaining dates.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please reach out to a member of the bargaining committee.

In Solidarity,

Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Chairperson)

Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member)

Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member)



