Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Elim Christian Care Society - Bargaining Committee Nomination from Community Life - BCGEU
Published on May 28, 2021
It was brought to the attention of your union that the outcome of the recent bargaining committee nomination process did not result in a member from Community Life sitting as a bargaining committee member.
The language in your agreement states that "every effort will be made to ensure that a minimum of one member who works in Residential Care and one member who works in Community Life will be selected."
In order to meet our obligations under the collective agreement, and after consultation with elected officers and senior staff, it was determined to open nominations for a single position for a member from Community Life. This will be in addition to the three members already acclaimed. In the event that no eligible member from Community Life is nominated, the original three committee members will move forward with negotiations.
Nominations open upon receipt of this email and close on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:00 pm. This means that any nomination forms [attached] must be returned to the email address on the form by that date and time in order to be deemed received in good order.
In Solidarity,
Richard Tones Staff Representative Negotiations Department