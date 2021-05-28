It was brought to the attention of your union that the outcome of the recent bargaining committee nomination process did not result in a member from Community Life sitting as a bargaining committee member.

The language in your agreement states that "every effort will be made to ensure that a minimum of one member who works in Residential Care and one member who works in Community Life will be selected."

In order to meet our obligations under the collective agreement, and after consultation with elected officers and senior staff, it was determined to open nominations for a single position for a member from Community Life . This will be in addition to the three members already acclaimed. In the event that no eligible member from Community Life is nominated, the original three committee members will move forward with negotiations.

Nominations open upon receipt of this email and close on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 4:00 pm . This means that any nomination forms [attached] must be returned to the email address on the form by that date and time in order to be deemed received in good order.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here





