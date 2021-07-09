Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
Elim Christian Care Society - Bargaining Preparation - BCGEU
Published on July 09, 2021
Your bargaining committee held an initial bargaining training and preparation session on July 6, 2021.
Our next step is to complete the member engagement process we have already commenced so if you have yet to speak to a bargaining committee member personally please approach one of us before the end of August.
We intend to meet again in the second week of September to finalize our bargaining proposals and hope to formally engage the employer in collective bargaining in late September or early October.
You will receive an updated communication when there is additional information including any confirmed bargaining dates.
In Solidarity,
Richard Tones Staff Representative Negotiations Department