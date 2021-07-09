Your bargaining committee held an initial bargaining training and preparation session on July 6, 2021.

Our next step is to complete the member engagement process we have already commenced so if you have yet to speak to a bargaining committee member personally please approach one of us before the end of August.

We intend to meet again in the second week of September to finalize our bargaining proposals and hope to formally engage the employer in collective bargaining in late September or early October.

You will receive an updated communication when there is additional information including any confirmed bargaining dates.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP