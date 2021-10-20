Your Bargaining Committee met with the Employer for our first day on October 19, 2021 and we have an additional date scheduled for November 17, 2021.

It was a positive exchange in terms of non-monetary, however we have yet to discuss the monetary proposals we provided the employer.

We are seeking additional dates with the employer and will update the membership once more information becomes available.

In Solidarity,

Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Chairperson)

Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member)

Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member)

