Friends,

The Bargaining Committee met with the Employer on December 10, 2021 and continued talks with our employer in hopes of renewing our collective agreement.

Although we have made some progress on a number of non-monetary items, we have yet to have meaningful exchanges in regards to monetary items.

We are scheduled to meet with the Employer again on January 5, 7, 10, and 11 in the new year and will update you once those discussions have occurred.

In Solidarity,

Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Chairperson)

Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member)

Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member)

Download PDF of notice here



