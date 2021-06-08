We previously had three committee members and then opened nominations for a fourth member of the committee from 'Community Life'. Lisa De Haas has been acclaimed as the fourth committee member.

An updated list of your committee members is below in alphabetical order:

Debra Bickerstaffe

Lisa De Haas (new – community life)

Amrita Mahal

Arlyn Mariano

Your Union will be reaching out to the committee members to arrange a date to meet and at that time they will be selecting a committee chairperson, receiving training, and to deciding how best to engage the membership to determine your priorities.

Please be on the lookout for membership engagement opportunities and we encourage you to participate.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones

Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

UWU/MoveUP