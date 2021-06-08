Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Elim Christian Care Society - Bargaining Committee & Next Steps - BCGEU
Published on June 08, 2021
We previously had three committee members and then opened nominations for a fourth member of the committee from 'Community Life'. Lisa De Haas has been acclaimed as the fourth committee member.
An updated list of your committee members is below in alphabetical order:
Debra Bickerstaffe
Lisa De Haas (new – community life)
Amrita Mahal
Arlyn Mariano
Your Union will be reaching out to the committee members to arrange a date to meet and at that time they will be selecting a committee chairperson, receiving training, and to deciding how best to engage the membership to determine your priorities.
Please be on the lookout for membership engagement opportunities and we encourage you to participate.
In Solidarity,
Richard Tones Staff Representative Negotiations Department