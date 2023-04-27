Your Union has filed a policy grievance and a complaint under the Single Site Transition Framework to address your employer's failure to pay the retroactive amounts of wage levelling. We are committed to protecting your interests and enforcing your collective agreement, and that's why we've initiated the grievance process to address this issue. The letter, sent to the Director of Human Resources of your employer – Elim Christian Cares Society – states " you're failing to implement wage levelling by failing to for some or all positions by failing to pay wage levelling for the period of April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023" Read the letter here and Dec 9 Order here.



Your union is seeking immediate payment, court-ordered interest on the outstanding amounts, and any other remedy required to make you whole.



While we cannot guarantee an outcome, we are seeking interest-based damages as part of the resolution of the grievance/complaint. We will continue to update you on the progress of the grievance and our close monitoring of the ongoing implementation of wage levelling by your employer.



In solidarity



Kaja Ryzner

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download PDF of policy grievance here

Download PDF of order here





UWU/MoveUP