The Bargaining Committee will be holding two Ratification Information Sessions on January 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm and 5:00 pm. A comprehensive summary of the proposed changes will be provided in advance of the meetings.

These will be occurring via Zoom and members will be able to participate either via the Zoom Application or via dial in by phone.

The ratification vote will be held by electronic ballot and you will receive your voting credentials via email. If you received this email it means we have your correct email address. If this has been forwarded to you by a co-worker or you are reading a hard copy version you need to register your email address with the union.

If you were forwarded this email, make sure your Union has your current home email address by logging into the Member’s Portal at members.bcgeu.ca and updating your information. If you have not signed up for the Member's Portal please do so at the same webpage.

Meeting Details:

Monday, January 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm or 5:00 pm

Check the email version of this bulletin for instructions.

In Solidarity,

Richard Tones (on behalf of the bargaining committee)

BCGEU Staff Representative

Negotiations Department

