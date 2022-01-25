Due to the current low turnout for the ratification vote and to some confusion on how to get voting credentials the Union is extending voting until Tuesday February 1 at 5:00 pm.



If you have already voted your vote is secure.



If you have not received voting credentials via email (please check you junk email box) and would like to participate you must email [email protected].



This is the only way to register your email to vote.



The deadline to send in your details is Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm.



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP