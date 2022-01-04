Your Bargaining Committee is please to announce we have reached a tentative agreement in the evening of January 10, 2022 with our Employer.

We will be meeting on January 11, 2022 to schedule online membership meetings and a ratification vote period for electronic voting.

The ratification vote will occur via electronic ballot so it is important that members ensure the union has your most up to date email address.

If a co-worker has not received this email then they are unlikely to receive an electronic ballot. Details on how to update their information so they can vote will be included with future communications.

In Solidarity,

Debra Bickerstaffe (Bargaining Committee Chairperson)

Lisa De Haas (Bargaining Committee Member)

Arlyn Mariano (Bargaining Committee Member)

UWU/MoveUP