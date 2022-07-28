Nominations are now open for three (3) committee members and one (1) alternate [four (4) positions in total]. Bargaining committee members acclaimed or elected also sit on the labour management committee.

Nomination forms are attached to this bulletin and can also be picked up at your local area office. Nominations close at 5:00 pm, September 9, 2022, and can be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to the area office, toll free at 1-800-946-0253.

Nomination Forms must be received no later than 5:00 pm on September 9, 2022.

An election, if required, will occur following the closing of nominations. The Bargaining Unit Chair will be chosen by the bargaining committee, pursuant to the Component Bylaws, once the committee is in place.

Even though your contract doesn't expire until 2026, there is a mid-contract reopener in the Emcon SA 12 Collective Agreement. The provisions on the reopener are contained in Memorandum of Understanding #7. There is no right to strike, and the reopener is specific in what can be bargained as follows:

Article 6 – Management performing bargaining unit work

Article 24 – Contracting out

Article 25 – Health and Welfare Benefits

Additional articles may only be reopened and negotiated subject to mutual agreement by the parties.

In solidarity

Sarah Maglio





