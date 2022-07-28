During a recent Member to Member tour at your worksites, Component 10 representatives recruited two new stewards at Emcon SA 12. We are happy to welcome the following members who have accepted a nomination to be a steward at your workplace:

Norm Nelson and Sean Stockman

Norm and Sean join Murray Wallach, Joe Pelletier, Glen McBride and Robert Gibson as stewards you can contact if you have any union questions or concerns.

Thanks to all of them for stepping into this important role.

This is part of the Union's ongoing outreach to the membership. Feel free to discuss any issues or concerns you have regarding the contract, bargaining, or the union in general.





Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP