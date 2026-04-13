Component 10 M2M site Visits May 5th and 6th



Members of your Component 10 Executive will be doing our biannual Member to Member visits in 2 weeks at the following locations:



Tuesday, May 5, 2026



0930 Salt Spring Island Yard, 771 Upper Ganges Road Salt Spring Island

1600 Tansor Yard, 3876 Finwood Place, Duncan



Wednesday, May 6, 2026



0630 Malahat Yard, 686 Ark Road, Malahat – 0630

1000 Sooke Yard, 2060 Kaltasin Road, Sooke – 1000

1600 Bamberton Yard, 1451 Trowsse Road, Mill Bay - 1600



In solidarity,



Kevin Searle, Local 1001 Chairperson, Component 10 Member-at-Large

Mike Fenton, Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP