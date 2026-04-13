Component 10 M2M site Visits May 5th and 6th
Members of your Component 10 Executive will be doing our biannual Member to Member visits in 2 weeks at the following locations:
Tuesday, May 5, 2026
0930 Salt Spring Island Yard, 771 Upper Ganges Road Salt Spring Island
1600 Tansor Yard, 3876 Finwood Place, Duncan
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
0630 Malahat Yard, 686 Ark Road, Malahat – 0630
1000 Sooke Yard, 2060 Kaltasin Road, Sooke – 1000
1600 Bamberton Yard, 1451 Trowsse Road, Mill Bay - 1600
In solidarity,
Kevin Searle, Local 1001 Chairperson, Component 10 Member-at-Large
Mike Fenton, Staff Representative
Download PDF of bulletin here
UWU/MoveUP
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