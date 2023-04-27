Dear Members,

As you know, a group of your coworkers is trying to dissolve your bargaining unit through an Application for Decertification made at the BC Labour Relations Board (LRB).

The first hearing date for this matter took place on June 27, 2023. Our union contests the legitimacy of this application based on incorrect information included in the materials submitted. The BCGEU is also challenging the application based on clear evidence of employer interference, intimidation and coercion. We will also be filing an Unfair Labour Practices Application seeking to hold the employer accountable for this conduct, which is in violation of the Labour Relations Code.

While our union continues to challenge the Decertification Application, the next step in this process is a vote to determine whether decertification will go forward. This vote will take place by mail-in ballot with every member of the bargaining unit receiving a ballot to their home address.

We are getting in touch today to make three points clear.

We will fight to the bitter end to represent you. Unions exist to protect and advocate for workers. As a union, our central purpose is fighting to improve your working conditions and safeguarding your hard-earned rights and benefits. Bosses and management are driven by cost cutting, company profits, and improving the bottom line. These commitments are antithetical to improving working conditions and increasing benefits and compensation. As an organization committed to workers, we will continue to fight to represent you and your interests. We are committed to doing better. We know we haven't been perfect. We've heard your concerns and frustrations, and we want to learn more about where we need to improve. We want to hear from you so that we can take immediate action. We want you to know that our union is committed to working together to find a path forward together. If you decertify, your employee rights will be at risk. If you believe that decertification is the way forward, we want you to cast your vote informed of all the risks that come with decertification. If the union is decertified: You will be left vulnerable to management's interests. Without a union there is no one standing behind you, looking out for your interests.

The protections and guarantees you currently have related to benefits, wages, and pensions will disappear.

Your job security will be at risk. Non-unionized workers do not have guaranteed continued employment. In practical terms, this will mean that management will be able to fire you at any time for any reason.

Your input and feedback is critical so please, reach out Kevin Malone at [email protected] or 604-817-0632 so that we can work together to determine the path forward.

In solidarity,

Rory Smith

BCGEU Vice President – Component 10 Operational Services



