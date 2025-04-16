Your BCGEU Vice President of Component 4 - Health Services, Mahen Ramdharry, will be conducting a worksite visit on:

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: 5901 Delesalle St. Burnaby, BC V5J 0G8

This is an opportunity to meet with representatives of your Union and to:

Address any workplace concerns or issues

Discuss priorities for bargaining

Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one

Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information

Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have

Ask any other general Union questions

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP