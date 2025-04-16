Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on April 16, 2025

Your BCGEU Vice President of Component 4 - Health Services, Mahen Ramdharry, will be conducting a worksite visit on:

Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: 5901 Delesalle St. Burnaby, BC V5J 0G8

This is an opportunity to meet with representatives of your Union and to:

  • Address any workplace concerns or issues
  • Discuss priorities for bargaining
  • Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
  • Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
  • Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
  • Ask any other general Union questions

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative

Download PDF of bulletin here



