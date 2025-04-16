Your BCGEU Vice President of Component 4 - Health Services, Mahen Ramdharry, will be conducting a worksite visit on:
Date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: 5901 Delesalle St. Burnaby, BC V5J 0G8
This is an opportunity to meet with representatives of your Union and to:
- Address any workplace concerns or issues
- Discuss priorities for bargaining
- Receive a Union orientation if you have not had one
- Fill out a membership card and verify your contact information
- Raise any Occupational Health & Safety concerns you may have
- Ask any other general Union questions
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President
Jennifer Arnold, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
