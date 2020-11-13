 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Emergency Health Services (PHSA) - Call for Nominations for one Shop Steward - BCGEU

Published on November 13, 2020

Nominations are now open for 1 Shop Steward at your worksite.

This is an opportunity to be a workplace leader.

Please see your worksite Steward or your Union board for nomination forms if you want to nominate a co-worker or become a steward.

The Union provides training and you will be supported in your new role!

Nominations close at midnight, November 24, 2020.

In solidarity

Mahen Ramdharry
Local 403 Chairperson and Component 4 Vice President

Jacqueline McGuire,
BCGEU Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

 



