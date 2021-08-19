Dear Emil Anderson Maintenance BCGEU members

We have become aware that non-unionized Ballina workers are performing work that is ordinarily done by BCGEU members in your bargaining unit. We want to ensure that when this is happening, we find out about it. Whether you are a full-time regular employee or an auxiliary employee on layoff, we would like to hear from you on this and we will be seeking similar information this winter.

If you are aware of any Ballina employees performing Emil Anderson Maintenance – BCGEU bargaining unit work, please reach out to us. The kind of information we need to collect is:

What is the type of work being done?

Where is the work being done?

When is or was the work being done?

Who is doing the work?

How is the work being done?

This is against both the Collective Agreement and Emil Anderson Maintenance's contract with the Province. We are collecting this information to ensure that it is put to an end.

Please send the any information to [email protected] or you can call at speak to Staff Representative Jody Olsson at the Fraser Valley Area Office, 604-882-0111.

In solidarity,

Jody Olsson

Staff Representative



Rory Smith

Local 1004 Chairperson

Download PDF of notice here



