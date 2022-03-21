After three months of negotiations during which the multi-union Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) tabled more than 100 bargaining demands, the Health Employers Association of BC (HEABC) has finally provided initial responses to the majority of the FBA's bargaining package.



Last week, talks continued to focus on retention and recruitment, scheduling and rotations, workload, shop steward support, health and safety, and the Enhanced Disability Management Program.



A FBA-HEABC working group has also had a number of positive discussions to address Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in health care.



We continue to be laser-focused on the top issues for health care workers. Now that health employers have responded to most of our proposals, we are in a position to engage in more productive bargaining on important priorities identified by members.



We'll also be returning to the critical issue of compensation for our members in the face of inflation that we haven't seen for more than 30 years. The employer's initial proposals on wages failed to address this reality.



We continue to work in solidarity with other public sector bargaining tables to share information and push employers for a fair compensation package.



BCGEU has scheduled a telephone town hall with members in the facilities subsector on May 19 to provide a briefing on the status of negotiations.



The parties resume bargaining on May 24, and have scheduled dates through June.



In solidarity,

Your Health Facilities Bargaining Committee





UWU/MoveUP