Component bargaining for the Environmental, Technical and Operations Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.



Your bargaining committee is comprised of:

Robert Davis – Agriculture Food and Fisheries - Local 2004 (Component 20 Vice President)

Ryan Wiederick – Environment and Climate Change Strategy - Local 2001

James Moe – FLNRORD Cariboo Regional Operations - Local 2006

Thierry Rouget – FLNRORD BC Timber Sales - Local 2002

Dimitri Vaisius – FLNRORD BC Wildfire Service - Local 2001

Frank Anderson – BCGEU Regional Coordinator

Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.



Members will be provided with regular updates throughout the bargaining process.





