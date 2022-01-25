Component bargaining for the Environmental, Technical and Operations Component will begin Monday, January 31, 2022 and run until Friday, February 4, 2022.
Your bargaining committee is comprised of:
- Robert Davis – Agriculture Food and Fisheries - Local 2004 (Component 20 Vice President)
- Ryan Wiederick – Environment and Climate Change Strategy - Local 2001
- James Moe – FLNRORD Cariboo Regional Operations - Local 2006
- Thierry Rouget – FLNRORD BC Timber Sales - Local 2002
- Dimitri Vaisius – FLNRORD BC Wildfire Service - Local 2001
- Frank Anderson – BCGEU Regional Coordinator
Your committee has put together a comprehensive package of proposals to address key issues put forward by members of the component through their local executives.
Members will be provided with regular updates throughout the bargaining process.
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.