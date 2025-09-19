

Things are moving quickly, and it can be hard to keep up – from new escalations to our union's response to government's update on the provincial economy – below is a roundup of our actions this week.



📽️ You can also click here to see a new video message from our bargaining chair Paul Finch.



On Monday the provincial government announced that B.C.'s economy has shown resilience despite disruption and uncertainty from the global trade conflict. This confirmed what we've been saying all along: investing in public service workers is critical for sustaining the services British Columbians rely on, and to driving B.C.'s economy forward.

📣In the media: The BCGEU's strike is nearly into its third week (CBC). See our press release here.



On Tuesday we held a press conference in Victoria on the 1810 Blanchard Street picket line to announce an overtime ban across correctional and sheriff services, and that public service workers who support B.C.'s mining sector were joining the strike. Once again, striking members from the Professional Employees Association (PEA) stood alongside us. The escalation was also backed by the United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents workers in B.C.'s mining sector – they committed to standing shoulder to shoulder with us in this fight!

📣In the media: BCGEU strike extends to province's mining operations (CityNews). See our press release here.

Yesterday, we announced members in Citizens' Services and the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch joining the picket lines, adding more strength to week three of job action.

📣In the media: Escalation of B.C. public service strike hits citizens' services and gaming branch (CTV). See our press release here.



Now, more than 8,500 of us are engaged in job action in different ways: on picket lines, through overtime bans, and even in virtual picketing teams (more on this below). Together, that amounts to tens of thousands of work hours withheld every single day – a demonstration of the critical role we play, and a reminder that government cannot afford to ignore the needs of the people who make public services possible.



As this week's video update explains, our escalation strategy has targeted critical areas of government operations rather than inconveniencing the general public. Each day, affected services slow, backlogs build, and decision-makers feel the pressure. But if government refuses to return to the table with a revised wage offer, we will soon be forced to escalate sharply - taking a broader group of members out on strike and creating greater impacts on the public.



We don't want delays in public services or British Columbians to be inconvenienced - we want a fair collective agreement. We want to return to the bargaining table and end this strike. But it's up to government to make that happen.



As we gear up for next week, we want to thank everyone for the incredible work you've been doing since our strike began. That includes the 400–600 virtual picketers who are reaching out in-person to people in their communities to explain the strike, gathering signatures for our letter-writing campaign and sharing stories and content about our demands and job action online. This is the first BCGEU strike in history to include a virtual picket line, enabling struck workers who live more than 30 km from a picket line, or who need an accommodation, the opportunity to fully participate in the strike.

⬇️ Please also be sure to check the strike quick links section below for the latest frequently asked questions and details you need as the strike continues.

Your strength and solidarity as we continue escalating job action is making a real impact. Every day that we hold firm, the pressure on government grows, and we get closer to the deal we need.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff

Strike quick links

During this round of bargaining and job action, our union has been maintaining a list of frequently asked questions (FAQ) for members. It can be found at https://www.bcgeu.ca/ps_faqs

Here are some of the most notable updates from the past week:

Can I take paid sick days on strike? – listed under About job action

Updates to scheduling questions regarding essential services – About essential services

Questions from those not on strike about covering work - Questions for those not on strike

For questions about striking worksites, overtime bans and remote work – see the FAQ under 'About Job Action' to find the answers to:

Which worksites are on strike?

What is an overtime ban and how does it work?

What would a strike mean for remote workers?

Know your worksite so you don't unknowingly scab. Regardless of how often you work or if you work remotely, if your or your team's worksite, home base or headquarters is being picketed, you are on strike. If you're unsure of your home base or headquarters, talk with your coworkers or check the address on your paycheque, letter of employment, telework agreement and/or physical address of your worksite. Knowing your worksite is critical to ensuring you don't unknowingly scab (i.e., work when you're actually on strike). For more, review "How do I determine if my worksite is on strike?" in our FAQ here.

Sign up for Payworks to make sure you're paid for any strike duties you're assigned, whether or not you're part of the current job action. To do so, check your inbox for an email from [email protected] and follow the instructions. You will be asked to confirm your identity, to create your login credentials and to set up direct deposit by providing your banking information. For further info about Payworks, review the Public Service FAQ here.

Prepare a picket pass for essential services or emergency duties. If your worksite is on strike and you are scheduled by the employer to perform essential service duties, or if you're called in by the employer due to an emergency (as determined by the employer), you must prepare a "picket pass" at http://bcgeu.ca/picket-pass and show your pass to a BCGEU picket captain at the picket line to be cleared to cross and complete your work (i.e., to not scab). NOTE: If your shift is scheduled after picket line hours (e.g., weekend, midnight, etc.), you must email [email protected] to report your attendance instead of reporting to a picket captain. For further info about picket passes and essential services/emergency duties, review the Public Service FAQ here.





