We are pleased to announce that the following members have been elected to serve on the ESIT Advanced Solutions Bargaining Committee:
Chairperson: Geoffrey Jefferson
Bargaining Committee Members: Jennifer Spark and David Ward
Thank you to Rob Woytuck and Jason Gillies for stepping up to serve as well.
It is critical that your committee receives your feedback in order to develop bargaining proposals, and we have yet to hear from many of you. Therefore, we have re-attached our bargaining survey, and extended the deadline for receipt until 5 p.m., Friday, June 17, 2022. Please make sure you have your say in this important round of bargaining.
In solidarity,
Jenny Ewing
BCGEU Staff Representative
Victoria Area Office
