Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2025. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.



If you haven’t already done so, please complete the online bargaining survey https://form.123formbuilder.com/6761956/esit-advanced-solutions-bargaining-survey or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email to: [email protected], attention: Shirley Kay).



The deadline to complete the survey is 5 pm, Friday, January 3, 2025 .



In solidarity,



Liam Smith, Acting 1201 Chairperson

Shirley Kay, BCGEU Staff Representative



Download a PDF of this notice



Download a PDF of the bargaining survey





