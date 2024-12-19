Click here to find info on COVID-19

ESIT Advanced Solutions - Bargaining Survey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on December 19, 2024

Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2025. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.
 
If you haven’t already done so, please complete the online bargaining survey https://form.123formbuilder.com/6761956/esit-advanced-solutions-bargaining-survey or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email to: [email protected], attention: Shirley Kay).
 

The deadline to complete the survey is 5 pm, Friday, January 3, 2025.

 
In solidarity,
 
Liam Smith, Acting 1201 Chairperson
Shirley Kay, BCGEU Staff Representative

