Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2025. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.
If you haven’t already done so, please complete the online bargaining survey https://form.123formbuilder.com/6761956/esit-advanced-solutions-bargaining-survey or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email to: [email protected], attention: Shirley Kay).
In solidarity,
Liam Smith, Acting 1201 Chairperson
Shirley Kay, BCGEU Staff Representative
Download a PDF of this notice
Download a PDF of the bargaining survey
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs