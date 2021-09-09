Click here to find info on COVID-19

BCLDB Essential Pay for Essential Work

Published on September 09, 2021

During COVID-19, workers at the stores and warehouses of the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) were declared essential, have been serving the publicly safely throughout and generating millions in record revenues. Tell the Finance Minister to authorize BCLDB pandemic profit for workers' essential pay!