EVENTS COORDINATOR/PLANNER

CONVENTIONS, CONFERENCES and TRAVEL DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL

REVISED

July 19, 2021

The B.C. General Employees' Union requires an administrative representative to work in the Conventions, Conferences and Travel Department. The position reports directly to the Facilities Coordinator. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES:

Organizes and coordinates the physical and administrative aspects of BCGEU conventions and conferences.

negotiates with outside agencies/facilities for appropriate accommodation and travel arrangements; negotiates operational costs; authorizes contracts;

calculates delegate entitlement for submission to the Executive Committee;

drafts correspondence for the President’s and Treasurer’s signature to delegates/participants , guests, committees, affiliates and staff; oversees credential preparation;

oversees delegate/participant travel requirements; ensures Provincial Executive policy is adhered to;

authorizes leaves of absence, advances, purchase orders, expense claims for members and staff;

authorizes invoices for payment from agencies/facilities;

advises components of chargebacks when applicable;

responds to and follows up with members with regard to discrepancies in expense claims and union policies and procedures;

prepares and monitors the budget for conferences and conventions; provides information and accounting of expenditures.

Organizes and coordinates the administration for delegates/participants to attend the BC Federation of Labour Convention, Canadian Labour Congress Convention, National Union of Provincial and General Employees Convention and other affiliate conferences and functions.

calculates delegate entitlement for submission to the Executive Committee;

oversees delegate/participant travel requirements; ensures Provincial Executive policy is adhered to;

drafts correspondence for the President’s and Treasurer’s signature to delegates/participants;

oversees credential/registration and leave of absence preparation;

authorizes leaves of absence, advances, purchase orders, expense claims for delegates/staff;

liaises with affiliate convention/conference administrator(s) to arrange for the administrative requirements for BCGEU delegation;

authorizes leaves of absence, advances, purchase orders, expense claims for members and staff;

authorizes invoices for payment from agencies/facilities;

advises components of chargebacks when applicable;

responds to and follows up with members with regard to discrepancies in expense claims and union policies and procedures.

Other Related Duties:

monitors union travel activity; receives travel activity reports provided by the travel clerks; provides summaries of reports;

makes recommendations for procedural and policy change;

identifies convention software requirements;

supervises in-house travel clerks to ensure all of the union's policies and procedures are being followed;

drafts and signs correspondence to outside organizations;

conducts and attends meetings with outside organizations to review union practices and ensure that accessibility standards and safety issues are in place;

plans other events and functions as required.

QUALIFICATION & EXPERIENCE:

Applicants must have 4-5 years events planning experience; including convention and conference planning covering all aspects of a convention; from hotel event booking, budgets, travel arrangements, registration, delegate counts, member room booking, meeting room planning and agenda planning. Have a good understanding of the functions of the administrative operations and election process of a union convention. Experience in the union movement essential.

Ability to deal effectively with union leadership, to prepare concise written reports, must deal with people effectively and have excellent organizational skills. Experience in supervising and directing employees; ability to handle diverse responsibilities and functions; ability to handle multiple priorities and work within time limits; knowledge and understanding of Union procedures and policies; understanding of the BCGEU structure; ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday July 26, 2021.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP