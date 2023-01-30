B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

EVENTS PLANNER



INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

February 28, 2023

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Events Planner to join a small team supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural, and economic interests.

This position reports to the Director of Facilities and is responsible for planning and executing various meetings and conferences for the union, coordinating the union's triennial convention and assisting with the travel and accommodation of union members and staff for union business and attendance at events, conferences and conventions of other labour institutions.

This position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Organizes and coordinates the physical and administrative aspects of BCGEU conventions and conferences;

Negotiates contracts with outside facilities / vendors for appropriate accommodation and travel arrangements;

prepares and monitors budgets for all conferences and conventions;

calculates delegate entitlements for conventions;

drafts correspondence, including correspondence for the president's and treasurer's signature to delegates, guests, committees, affiliates and staff;

oversees convention credential preparation;

liaises with other convention/conference administrator(s) to plan and arrange for the BCGEU's delegation participation;

oversees delegate/participant travel requirements;

ensures the union's financial and other policies and procedures are adhered to;

authorizes leaves of absence, advances, purchase orders, expense claims for members and staff;

authorizes invoices for payment from vendors and facilities;

responds to and follows up with members with regard to discrepancies in expense claims and union policies and procedures;

monitors, track and summarizes union travel activity;

makes recommendations to the executive director for procedural and policy change;

works with technical staff to identify convention software requirements;

supervises convention support staff and in-house travel clerks to ensure all of the union's policies and procedures are being followed;

conducts and attends meetings with outside organizations and facilities to ensure the appropriate accessibility and safety standards are in place;

plans other events and functions as required.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

The successful applicant will possess the following:

minimum of 4 years events planning experience;

experience planning conventions and conferences of various sizes;

experience with creating and managing event budgets;

experience negotiating contracts with event facilities, vendors and suppliers;

ability to coordinate travel arrangements, determine delegate counts, book appropriate meeting facilities and accommodations, and assist with agenda planning;

have a good understanding of the purpose of a union convention and election process;

ability to deal effectively with union leadership, union members and staff;

ability to prepare concise written reports;

experience in supervising and mentoring a small team;

ability to handle multiple priorities and work within time limits;

ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information .

Experience in the union movement is strongly preferred.

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Weekly: $4,009.04 - $4,355.48

Annual: $104,593.05 – $113,631.42

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details and conditions can be found in the BCGEU BCUWU collective agreement.

Upon the successful completion of the probationary period, the successful candidate may be considered for a hybrid work arrangement subject to the terms of the collective agreement.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland