EVENTS PLANNER (AR2)

CONVENTIONS, CONFERENCES & TRAVEL DEPARTMENT

JOB ID: UWU015

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

March 10, 2025

This position reports to the Head of Events and is responsible for planning and executing various conferences and events for the union, participating in the planning the union's triennial convention and assisting with the travel and accommodation of union members and staff for union business and attendance at events, conferences and conventions of other labour institutions.

This position is located at our Burnaby office. Effective date to be determined.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Supervision & Coordination

Assist with supervision and coordination of activities of Conventions & Travel support staff.

Convention & Travel Activities

Organize and coordinate all aspects of BCGEU conferences / events – small to medium size conferences / events;

Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders;

Coordinate assigned activities within the Conventions & Travel department

Negotiate contracts and agreements with third-party vendors;

Prepare and monitor budgets for conferences / events;

Review and authorize leaves of absence, advances, expense claims for members and staff;

Review and authorize purchase orders and invoices for payment for payment processing;

Assist in monitoring, tracking and summarizing union travel activity;

Respond to and follow up with members with regard to discrepancies in expense claims and union policies and procedures;

Conduct and attend meetings with outside organizations and facilities to ensure the appropriate accessibility and safety standards are in place;

Plan other events and functions as required;

Coordinating, arranging and booking all aspects of travel and hotel arrangements for staff and members travelling on BCGEU business, including domestic, international and group travel;

Any other convention / event planning related activities; and

When and where necessary:

prepare of leave of absences, advances, and purchase orders;

book flights, hotels, etc.; and

submit invoices for authorization and payment processing.

Triennial Constitutional Convention

Calculate delegate entitlements for conventions;

Draft correspondence to and communicates with delegates, guests, committees, affiliates and staff;

Liaise with other convention/conference administrator(s) to plan and arrange for the BCGEU's delegation participation;

Oversee delegate/participant travel requirements; and

Any other convention planning related activities.

Policies, Procedures, and Modernization

Assist in updating policies and procedures;

Ensure the union's financial and other policies and procedures are followed or adhered to; and

Work with technical staff to identify convention software requirements;

Other

Any other Conventions & Travel related activities as deemed necessary.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

The successful applicant will possess the following:

Minimum of 10 years' experience planning large conventions and conferences;

Minimum of 8 years' experience with creating and managing event budgets;

3-4 years' experience in high-volume online travel and hotel bookings;

Experience negotiating contracts with event facilities, vendors and suppliers;

Strong organizational skills with the ability to coordinate travel arrangements, determine delegate counts, book appropriate meeting facilities and accommodations, and assist with agenda planning;

Good understanding of the purpose of a union convention and election process;

Excellent written and oral communication skills – the ability to prepare concise written reports, and effectively communicate with union leadership, union members and staff;

Working knowledge of CVENT or other event registration platforms;

Proficient in all Microsoft applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc);

Ability to handle multiple priorities and work within time limits;

Ability to deal with confidential and sensitive information.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's licence.

SALARY

Bi-Weekly: $4,408.03 - $4,788.96

Annually: $115,002.42 - $124,940.61

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of color, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application. Applications with multiple attachments may be rejected.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, March 17, 2025.

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]