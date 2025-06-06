We’re hoping that Vancity will agree to a fair deal in mediation this weekend but if they don’t, we need to be ready to apply more pressure.



We’re getting a lot of questions about strike pay and we want to make sure everyone knows what to expect should we need to take strike action.



Strike pay is set by the BCGEU at 70% of your gross pay for a maximum of $650/week. Most people working at Vancity will be getting the maximum amount because 70% of their gross pay is over $650/ week.



You do not have to picket for a full week to get strike pay.



The goal of our strike will be to put maximum pressure on the employer while having minimum impact on workers. For our workplace, this could look like a rotating strike where worksites and departments take turns going on strike.



While a branch or department is picketing, workers at that site will receive tax free strike pay of at least $650 per week which works out to $130 per day for a four-hour picket shift. On days when workers are not picketing, they will be working their regular jobs and receiving normal pay from Vancity.



To figure out how much money you will receive during job action it’s helpful to look at your net pay.



For example, if your net pay after all deductions is $850 per week, this works out to approximately $170 per day. If you are picketing for one day that week, your next Vancity paycheque will be roughly $170 less. If you work a four-hour picket shift on the day that your department or branch is on strike, you will get an automatic payment or cheque from the BCGEU for $130 tax free at the end of that week. Your net loss for striking that week will be $40.



You do not need to report your strike pay when you do your taxes. It is tax free money.



If you are not picketing, you will be paid by the employer as normal.



Strike pay will be issued using a Canadian payroll platform called Payworks and you may choose to receive strike pay either by cheque or direct deposit.



We encourage you to sign up for direct deposit to ensure you receive your strike pay as quickly as possible as cheque payments may take longer to reach you. In the coming days, all unionized members working at Vancity will receive an email from Payworks inviting you to sign up for direct deposit.



By responding to the email quickly and registering for strike pay, you can help make the process as smooth as possible.



Please keep an eye out for an important email from Payworks sent to you from: [email protected]. Be sure to check your spam/junk folders if you don’t see it. This email will also have a link to a video explaining the set-up process.



For those that choose to receive strike pay by cheque no action is needed. A cheque will be printed each week and couriered to the BCGEU for distribution to the various picket locations.



If you have any questions about strike pay, talk to the picket captains at your branch or department.



In solidarity, Your Bargaining Committee: Samantha Moskie, Bargaining Committee Chair

Susan Adams, Bargaining Committee member

Andrew Becket, Bargaining Committee member

Jason Lin, Bargaining Committee member

Norman Mah, Bargaining Committee member

Zoe Towle, Staff Rep, Negotiations