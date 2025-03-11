EXCLUDED ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, PUBLIC RELATIONS (ES4)

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Job ID: EX005

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 7, 2025

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Director of Communication, the Associate Director - Public Relations, will lead a team responsible for the day-to-day management of key areas within the communications department. In addition to overseeing these responsibilities, this role will be pivotal in building and managing relationships between the President's office and key external stakeholders, including politicians, media, labor organizations, and government agencies. As a strategic advisor, the Press Secretary will assist the President and the Administrative Committee in executing decisions on a range of sensitive and confidential matters. In addition, this role will oversee all public relations activities for the organization, including media relations, public statements, and crisis communications. The Public Relations Officer will also coordinate key communication initiatives and represent the President at various public, political, and union events.

Key Responsibilities:

Confidential Correspondence & Advisory

Handle sensitive and confidential correspondence for the President, including reviewing and responding to complaints, grievances, and other matters related to public relations, labor relations, and workforce adjustments.

Advise the President on media strategies and assist in decision-making on confidential organizational matters.

Draft complex responses to inquiries, assemble detailed briefing documents, and provide context for the President on relevant issues.

Ensure all communication materials reflect the President's position on policy, organizational goals, and strategic priorities.

Media Relations & Public Communication

Support the spokesperson for the Union, managing all media inquiries, preparing press releases, and organizing press conferences.

Develop and execute comprehensive public relations strategies to promote the organization's values and goals through traditional media, digital platforms, and public communications.

Accompany the President to media, union, political, and public events, ensuring effective messaging and alignment with the organization's objectives.

Manage the follow-up on media engagements, ensuring timely, thorough, and accurate responses to media inquiries.

Liaise with internal departments, including Human Resources, to gather necessary materials and insights for media and public communications related to the President's activities.

Leadership and Team Management

Conduct regular performance reviews, setting clear goals and expectations for Communications team members.

Provide ongoing feedback, coaching, and mentorship to enhance team performance and professional growth.

Address performance issues through appropriate performance management processes and take corrective actions and apply disciplinary measures as needed.

Provides leadership, supervision, guidance, and direction to staff. Hires and mentors staff, conducts performance reviews, handle discipline problems, and carries out disciplinary actions up to and including termination if required.

Stakeholder & Government Relations

Cultivate and maintain strong relationships with BCGEU affiliates, other unions, central labor bodies, government representatives (MPs, MLAs), employers, and the public.

Ensure effective communication between the President's office and external stakeholders, aligning messages with the union's goals and mission.

Assist in the development of strategies to advocate for the organization's position in external negotiations, political engagements, and other significant public matters.

Executive & Committee Support

Provide communication support and strategic advice on media relations, public messaging, and organizational initiatives.

Provide follow-up on actions delegated by the President, ensuring effective tracking and timely completion of tasks.

Participate in strategic discussions with senior leadership, ensuring communication efforts align with organizational priorities and support overarching goals.

Communication & Risk Management

Develop and implement communication strategies to safeguard the President and the organization's reputation during periods of public scrutiny or when managing sensitive issues.

Coordinate immediate, consistent responses to media inquiries, ensuring alignment across communication platforms.

Collaborate with senior leadership to identify potential reputational risks and proactively develop messaging strategies to address them.

Proposal Development & External Relations

Analyze and evaluate information from both internal and external sources to develop proposals and recommend actions that align with organizational priorities.

Coordinate with stakeholders to ensure proposals reflect organizational goals and that key issues are addressed effectively in public and media engagements.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Bachelor's degree or diploma in Communications, Public Relations, Political Science, or a related field.

5+ years of experience in a media relations, public relations, or political communications role, preferably in a union or advocacy organization.

Proven expertise in media relations, communication, drafting speeches, press releases, and managing public messaging.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

A deep understanding of labor relations, union operations, and political dynamics is essential to ensure effective communication strategies are tailored to these environments.

Extensive experience in media relations, public relations, speechwriting, and digital communications.

Established relationships with media outlets, political decision-makers, and other external stakeholders.

Exceptional writing and editing abilities for crafting speeches, press releases, and other communications for senior leadership.

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

Salary:

Bi-Week: $6,246.59

Annual: $162,969.16

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Sunday March 23, 2025.

At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].