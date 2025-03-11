EXCLUDED DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS (ES5)

COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT

Job ID: EX004

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 7, 2025

Job Summary:

Reporting to the assigned Executive Director, the Director of Communications functions as a member of the senior staff team of the union. They are responsible for overseeing the communications department, managing servicing and support staff, and implementing policies and direction of the union.

Key Responsibilities:

Management of staff

With the associate director, manage and approve the work of departmental staff, including both servicing and support staff

Serve on support and organizing staff hiring panels

Conduct annual staff reviews and assess work performance

Investigate any issues with staff conduct or performance and determine any required disciplinary action subject to approval by the President

Represent the BCGEU in the grievance procedure for organizing support and servicing staff

Coordinate training for staff

Develop communications and manage projects

Assist staff in the development of relations with media and other stakeholders

Ensure campaign and communications plans are strategic and effective

Through strong internal and external communications, increase the profile of the BCGEU

Manage multiple projects and timelines

Budget Management

Prepare and manage project budgets, ensuring efficient resource allocation.

Track and adjust expenditures to stay within budget constraints

Provide accurate financial reports to senior management on time

Strategic Priorities

manage departmental activities within the context of the overall objectives of the BCGEU

develop departmental strategic plans with short and long term goals that align with the priorities of the BCGEU and mandate of the department

Other responsibilities as assigned.

Education & Relevant Experience:

A strong background in communications and stakeholder relations

3+ years management experience in a unionized environment

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Strong organizational skills, with the ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize competing deadlines.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, with the ability to adapt communication style to different stakeholders

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Tools (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook, Sharepoint), social media, Mailchimp and Adobe Acrobat

Knowledge of labour unions and other social movements is an asset

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

Salary:

Bi-Week: $6,467.12

Annual: $168,722.63

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].