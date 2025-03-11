EXCLUDED DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (ES5)

TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS

Job ID: EX006

INTERNAL/EXTERNAL POSTING

March 7, 2025

Job Summary:

The IT Director provides strategic and operational leadership for BCGEU's Information Technology department. Reporting to the Cybersecurity Officer & Solutions Architect, this position oversees the IT Admin Team directly and manages the Associate Director, IT, who leads the IT Support Team. Key responsibilities include implementing and maintaining robust IT General Controls, ensuring SOC 1 Type 2 readiness, and strictly adhering to BCGEU's budgetary constraints. The IT Director will lead infrastructure planning, vendor management, policy development, and compliance efforts, ensuring BCGEU's IT environment supports and advances the union's mission.

Key Responsibilities:

Strategic Planning & Alignment

Develop and maintain an IT strategy that supports BCGEU's mission and aligns with the broader technology roadmap set by Cybersecurity Officer & Solutions Architect.

Prioritize initiatives and resource allocation to ensure critical requirements for IT General Controls and SOC 1 Type 2 readiness are met.

Stay current with industry trends, evaluating emerging technologies and best practices that enhance governance, security, and operational efficiency.

Governance & Compliance

Establish, document, and enforce IT General Controls in alignment with SOC 1 Type 2 standards (e.g., access management, change control, operational monitoring).

Collaborate with internal and external auditors as needed to verify compliance and address any findings related to IT controls.

Ensure that all IT practices and policies meet applicable privacy and security regulations (e.g., PIPA/PIPEDA).

Budget & Resource Management

Prepare and manage the IT department's budget in collaboration with the Cybersecurity Officer & Solutions Architect, adhering strictly to BCGEU's budget directives.

Monitor expenditures to prevent unauthorized spending and identify opportunities for cost optimization without compromising service quality or security.

Track and report on IT expenditures, ensuring cost-effectiveness and alignment with strategic objectives.

Leadership of IT Admin & Support Teams

Directly oversee the IT Admin Team, providing guidance, performance reviews, and professional development.

Partner with the Associate Director, IT, to maintain high-quality operations in the IT Support Team, ensure compliance with defined controls, and swiftly address any service disruptions.

Foster a positive, collaborative, and inclusive work environment, promoting BCGEU's values of respect, fairness, and equality.

Infrastructure & Operations Management

Oversee the reliability, scalability, and security of BCGEU's IT infrastructure (networks, servers, data centers, cloud services), paying particular attention to SOC 1 Type 2 audit controls.

Manage hardware and software lifecycles, including procurement, installation, maintenance, and asset tracking.

Establish and enforce IT policies, standards, and best practices, focusing on operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.

Vendor & Contract Management

Develop and maintain strategic relationships with technology vendors, service providers, and consultants.

Negotiate contracts and service-level agreements (SLAs) to optimize cost savings, quality of service, and vendor performance, within approved budgets.

Monitor vendor deliverables and compliance, addressing performance issues or disputes as needed.

Risk Management & Security

Implement robust cybersecurity measures, vulnerability assessments, and incident response procedures in line with SOC 1 Type 2 requirements.

Establish continuous monitoring processes to detect, log, and mitigate potential threats to BCGEU's data and infrastructure.

Collaborate with the Cybersecurity Officer & Solutions Architect to ensure disaster recovery (DR) and business continuity (BC) plans meet compliance and operational resilience goals.

Cross-Functional Collaboration & Communication

Work closely with the Director, Membership, Records and Development and other union departments to ensure infrastructure, security, and operational requirements are met.

Engage with union stakeholders to understand technology needs, gather feedback, and provide updates on major IT initiatives.

Represent the IT function in cross-functional meetings, promoting transparency and alignment with BCGEU's strategic objectives.

Education & Relevant Experience:

Bachelor's degree in computer science, Information Systems, or a related field; equivalent work experience may be considered.

7+ years of progressive IT experience (e.g., systems administration, security, infrastructure management), with at least 3+ years in a supervisory/management role.

Demonstrated experience implementing or maintaining compliance frameworks (e.g., SOC, ISO, or similar IT General Controls).

Proven track record of successfully overseeing IT projects, leading teams, managing budgets, and handling vendor relationships in a complex environment.

Experience working in a unionized or non-profit setting is an asset.

Knowledge, Skills, & Abilities:

Governance & Controls : Deep understanding of IT General Controls (access management, change control, operational monitoring) and SOC 1 Type 2 requirements.

: Deep understanding of IT General Controls (access management, change control, operational monitoring) and SOC 1 Type 2 requirements. Technical Expertise : In-depth knowledge of networking, server administration, cloud services, virtualization, and cybersecurity best practices.

: In-depth knowledge of networking, server administration, cloud services, virtualization, and cybersecurity best practices. Leadership & Team Building : Proven ability to inspire and guide diverse teams, fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture.

: Proven ability to inspire and guide diverse teams, fostering a collaborative and inclusive culture. Budget Management : Skilled in financial planning, budget tracking, and ensuring strict adherence to spending limits.

: Skilled in financial planning, budget tracking, and ensuring strict adherence to spending limits. Project Management : Competence in planning, coordinating, and executing multiple initiatives under budget and timeline constraints.

: Competence in planning, coordinating, and executing multiple initiatives under budget and timeline constraints. Communication : Excellent verbal and written communication skills; able to convey technical concepts effectively to non-technical audiences and senior leadership.

: Excellent verbal and written communication skills; able to convey technical concepts effectively to non-technical audiences and senior leadership. Problem-Solving & Decision-Making : Skilled at analyzing complex issues, identifying root causes, and implementing lasting solutions.

: Skilled at analyzing complex issues, identifying root causes, and implementing lasting solutions. Customer Service Orientation : Dedicated to meeting the internal stakeholders' IT needs with responsiveness and empathy.

: Dedicated to meeting the internal stakeholders' IT needs with responsiveness and empathy. Adaptability : Comfortable working in a dynamic environment, open to change, and able to pivot strategies as needed.

: Comfortable working in a dynamic environment, open to change, and able to pivot strategies as needed. Values Alignment: Commitment to BCGEU's principles of fairness, equality, and social justice.

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

Salary:

Bi-Week: $6,467.12

Annual: $168,722.63

How to Apply:

Please review the attached job description for a complete list of duties, qualifications and competencies. To be considered for this competition, applicants must submit a cover letter and resume clearly identifying how they meet the qualifications necessary for this position. This information will be used as part of the selection process.

Please include only one attachment with your application. If you need to include both a cover letter and a resume, combine them into a single file before uploading. Please reference the Position Title and the Job ID in the subject line when submitting your application.

If you are passionate about what you do and want to use your expertise to engage in meaningful and challenging work, please apply to join our team today at [email protected].

Submit applications no later than 5:00pm, Sunday March 23, 2025.

At BCGEU, we're committed to providing a healthy, safe and inclusive workplace where respect and diversity are recognized assets. We invite and welcome applications from women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, People with Disabilities and Disabled People, people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and all people committed to meaningful work that makes a difference. We are committed to providing an inclusive and barrier-free work environment, starting with the hiring process. If you require accommodations at any point during the application and hiring process, please contact [email protected].