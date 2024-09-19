EXCLUDED HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, DISABILITY MANAGEMENT, PSCHOLOGICAL HEALTH AND SAFETY

Expression of Interest

September 19, 2024

Job ID: HR-P0406



REGULAR/FULL-TIME/HYBRID



Location: BURNABY, BC



THE ORGANIZATION



About Us: The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia with over 90,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the public and private sector. We trace our beginnings back to the early 1900s when provincial government employees formed an association to address their working conditions. Since then, our union has organized thousands of workers outside the government service. We’re continuing to grow.

The BCGEU believes that every worker is entitled to union representation and free collective bargaining without discrimination. Collective bargaining rights are human rights.

We strive to eliminate barriers to members’ involvement and inclusion in union activity. All people are entitled to enjoy human rights, political freedom, quality public services, democratic government, and a sustainable environment, in a just society. The BCGEU commits to social justice, equality, workplace safety, decent wages and working conditions. We will pursue social, economic, and political justice as those are the goals upon which the labour movement was founded.

HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTANT, DISABILITY MANAGEMENT, PSCYCHOLOGICAL HEALTH AND SAFETY:



Salary:

Bi-Week: $4,999.74

Annual: $130,439.72

Position Summary

Reporting to the Director, Human Resources, the Human Resource Consultant, Disability Management and Psychological Health and Safety leads initiatives that shape the organization’s approach to psychological health, safety, and disability management. He/she/they play a pivotal role in transforming workplace culture by championing mental well-being, promoting psychological safety, and supporting accommodations for employees. This position is crucial in driving cultural change to create a more supportive, inclusive environment that prioritizes mental health. The Human Resource Consultant also manages complex disability cases, ensuring fair and effective accommodations, while collaborating with leadership, union representatives, and external stakeholders to address health and safety concerns. Regular reporting, data analysis, and engagement with senior leaders are central to ensuring strategic alignment and continuous improvement in fostering a psychologically healthy and safe work environment.

CANDIDATE PROFILE



The successful candidate will have the following:

Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in human resources, occupational health, psychology, social work, mental health nursing or a related field.

Extensive experience in psychological health and safety within an organizational setting, and disability management and return-to-work programs.

Proven experience developing and implementing policies and programs that support employee well-being and compliance with health and safety regulations.

Or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience acceptable to the employer.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Comprehensive understanding of disability management practices, including accommodation processes, workers' compensation, and return-to-work programs.

Strong knowledge of psychological health and safety standards, with the ability to develop strategies to enhance mental well-being in the workplace.

Expertise in interpreting and applying relevant laws, regulations, and collective agreements related to disability management and occupational health and safety.

Ability to assess and address complex disability and mental health cases, providing practical solutions and support to employees and leadership.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with union representatives, managers, and external health professionals to resolve disability claims and accommodation issues.

Skilled in developing and delivering training and awareness programs on psychological health, safety, and disability management.

Experience in facilitating early intervention and support strategies for employees dealing with psychological or physical health challenges.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to monitor program effectiveness and provide data-driven insights for continuous improvement.

Ability to maintain confidentiality, exercise sound judgment, and manage sensitive situations with discretion.

Effective stakeholder management skills, with the ability to build trust and foster a culture of well-being and safety across the organization.

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office Tools (Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Outlook).

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence. The successful applicant will be required to drive a union-made vehicle.

Indigenous candidates are welcome to connect with an Indigenous team member in our organization to discuss the recruitment process and our workplace, please contact [email protected] to arrange a call.

