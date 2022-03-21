EXCLUDED HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

March 31, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is seeking expressions of interest for the position of Human Resources Officer. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby and will report to the Coordinator and Director of Human Resources.

Effective date to be determined.

This position will be part of a team in the human resources department of the union and will be compensated as per the terms and conditions of the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Human Resources Officer's responsibilities include:

Benefits & Disability Management

Administration of sick leave provisions, Salary Continuance claims, LTD Administration, IMEs, GRTW Planning, External ergonomic assessments.

Participate as a member of the Early Intervention Program (EIP) Committee and implement recommendations to create a successful program

Oversee Health & Welfare plan with Benefits provider

Manage and create accommodation requests

Occupational Health & Safety

Provide support to workplace Occupational Health & Safety Committees and represent the BCGEU on joint committees as assigned

Administration of WCB claims for all staff and members injured on union leave

Oversee first aid attendant and staff ergonomics assessor program

Follows up on risk assessments and incident reports

Labour Relations

Administration and interpretation of the UWU and MoveUP staff agreements

Labour relations coordination for servicing and support staff including performance management and recommendations for progressive discipline; and complaint investigations.

Other duties and projects within the human resources department may also be assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The successful candidate must be a strong team player and have excellent oral and written communication skills, including the ability to prepare detailed reports; experience with disability management programs and disability benefit programs; demonstrated experience handling claims and appeals and negotiating Duty to Accommodate and Return to Work agreements; excellent interpersonal and problem solving skills; ability to analyze data and prepare program evaluations; demonstrated ability to develop and deliver educational workshops; knowledge of compensation and occupational health legislation and regulations, knowledge and experience in human resources administration and labour relations.

The successful applicant must have an understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

Professional Designations such as the Certified Disability Management Professional (CDMP), Canadian Registered Safety Professional (CRSP) or Chartered Human Resources Professional (CPHR) would be an asset.

Travel is required, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's Licence.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, indigenous workers, 2SLGBTQI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Monday, April 11, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland