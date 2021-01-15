(Amended)

EXCLUDED HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER



CALL FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

January 13, 2021

The B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU) is seeking expressions of interest for the position of Human Resources Officer. The position is located at its headquarters in Burnaby and will report to the Coordinator and Director of Human Resources. Effective date to be determined.

The BCGEU is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia. We represent over 80,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU Human Resources Officer will be part of a team in the human resources department of the BCGEU. This position will be excluded and will be compensated under and governed by the Excluded Servicing Agreement.

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Human Resources Officer's responsibilities include the following:

Administration and interpretation of the UWU Collective Agreement;

Servicing staff CVP and retirement planning;

Administration of staff sick leave provisions, WI claims, LTD administration, IMEs, GRTW planning, external ergonomic assessments;

Oversight of health and welfare benefits for all staff, affiliates, all retirees, and hospitality workers;

WCB claims for all staff and members injured on union leave;

Servicing staff vehicle approval and fuel consumption comparison calculations;

Coordination of work experience program placements and staff representative training curriculum development and delivery;

In-house general staff training curriculum development and delivery;

Labour relations coordination for servicing and support staff including performance management and recommendations for progressive discipline; and

Complaint investigations for servicing and support staff.

QUALIFICATIONS:

The ideal candidate should have:

Knowledge and experience in human resources administration and labour relations;

Excellent verbal, written communication, and negotiations skills;

The ability to deal with all elected and staff levels within the BCGEU and with outside contacts professionally, tactfully and with diplomacy;

The ability to exercise discretion and maintain confidentiality;

The ability to analyze and identify grievance file issues;

Knowledge of developing and maintaining workplace diversity and inclusion programs;

The ability to represent the Union appropriately with outside parties;

Effective public speaking skills;

Demonstrated ability to problem solve; and,

An understanding of the goals and values of the labour movement.

The BCGEU supports employment equity. Workers of colour, women, aboriginal workers, LGBTQ2SI+ workers and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Travel is required, therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Drivers Licence.

Submit expression of interest no later than 5:00 pm, Thursday, January 21, 2021 by e-mail to: human.resources@bcgeu.ca Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland.





